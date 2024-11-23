Kogi International Carnival: History Revisited – THISDAYLIVE

By Aisha Salaudeen-Aremu

Two weeks ago, I traveled from my base in Ibadan to Okene, my home town in Kogi State and was fortunate to be in the midst of a few patriotic Kogi elites who were rich in history of our confluence state. By God’s design, we are all from different ethnic backgrounds in Kogi State and each of us spoke glowingly about the rich heritage of our land and our people. For the first time, it occurred to me that our Kogi State is well positioned to become a haven of opportunities for both indigenes and the entire people of Nigeria. But we all agreed before we alighted from the bus that stakeholders in the state have not been deliberate about marketing and repositioning the state.

As the saying goes; ‘great minds think alike’, because it’s obvious that the thought we shared on the journey is also bordering a lot of our people, home and in the diaspora. Few days ago, I saw in one of the Okene whatsApp groups I belong to that a group of…