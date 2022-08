DEADLINE ON: 05-AUG-2022 23:59 (GMT -1.00) MID-ATLANTICUNITED NATIONS CHILDREN’S FUND (UNICEF)CONSTRUCTION OF LATRINES IN THE NORTH-EAST OF NIGERIA COVERING BORNO, ADAMAWA AND YOBE STATESREQUEST FOR…







Source: Business News

Get the Latest Business Tenders and Contracts Information