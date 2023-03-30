Why Napoli Are Lucky To Be Top Of Serie A Table

Legendary Roma and Italian forward Francesco Totti has explained why he feels Napoli are lucky to be way ahead of others in the Serie A table.

Napoli are on the verge of landing their first league title since the 1989/1990 season.

Luciano Spalletti’s side are 19 points clear of second placed Lazio with 11 games left to play.

Super Eagles striker Victor Osimhen has been instrumental for Napoli as he leads the scoring chat with 21 goals.

And Totti has explained why Napoli have had it their way this season.

“I knew they were a good team with a great coach, a well-made combination,” the 2006 World Cup winner was quoted on Sky Sports Italia.

“They did their best and were lucky not to have a team behind that could keep up.

“When I was playing there was Juventus or Inter who, if you had 20 wins, had 19. That wasn’t the case this year.”

Napoli will resume their quest for a third Serie A title when they host champions AC Milan on Sunday.

