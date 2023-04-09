Dare Congratulates Adesanya For Reclaiming UFC Title

Nigeria’s Minister of Youth and Sports Development, Sunday Dare, has congratulated the Nigerian-born Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) champion Israel Adesanya for reclaiming his title.

Adesanya knocked out Alex Pereira of Brazil in the second round of their fight on Sunday to win back the belt he lost to the Brazilian last year.

The Sports Minister said Israel Adesanya has demonstrated the ‘never say die’ attitude of the average Nigerian to get back what belongs to him.

His words: “Congratulations Israel, you are truly the last stylebender. You have shown that you are a real champion. This ‘never say die’ attitude has got you back your belt. Nigeria is proud of you.”

The Minister also urged the new UFC Champion to continue to be a role model for the youth and an ambassador for the sport of Mixed Martial Arts in Nigeria which was recently recognised by the Ministry of Youth and Sports Development as a sports federation in the country.

