Kwara United Thumb Up Aiyenugba’s Performance In Draw Against Insurance

Nigerian Professional Football League club, Kwara United have raved about their goalkeeper Dele Aiyenugba following his performance in the 1-1 draw with Bendel Insurance on Saturday, the Samuel Ogbemudia Stadium.

Alao Muhammed converted a free kick for Kwara United in the 68th minute and Deputy Echeta equalised for Bendel Insurance 10 minutes later.

Aiyenugba who was the former goalkeeper of the Super Eagles made a string of saves during the match.

Kwara United took to Twitter to commend the veteran goaltender.

“Ex Eagles GK Dele Aiyenugba was at his very best at the Samuel Ogbemudia Stadium as @BendelInsurance forced @KwaraUnitedFC to 1-1 draw in #NPFL23 #MD13. The two teams created chances in the first Half but not converted as put up a scintillating performance to deny the Group A leaders,” the club Tweeted.

Source: Complete Sports

