Super Falcons Going For Victory Against New

Super Falcons forward Esther Okoronkwo has said that the girls are ready for the international friendly match against New Zealand on Tuesday, April 11 at the Mardan Sports Complex.

Okoronkwo scored one of Nigeria’s goals in the 2-1 win over Haiti on Friday, April 7 at the Emirhan Sports Complex while Asisat Oshoala scored the other goal.

In a video posted on the Super Falcons Twitter handle, Okoronkwo lauded the quality within the Super Falcons camp.

“For me it felt really good coming to support the goal to qualify for WAFCON and yeah I was very happy,” Okoronkwo said

“Again I felt really good, it was more like team work, we needed that win, we had to show the world, we had to show everyone that we’re number one in Africa

“We’re ready (For the New Zealand game), we just got to come out, play like we did, stay together and play for each other, we have amazing players individually.”

Okoronkwo has made six appearances for the Super Falcons of Nigeria.

The Super…