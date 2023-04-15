Ajibade Wins Atletico Madrid Feminine Player of the Month Award

Super Falcons forward, Rasheedat Ajibade has won Atletico Madrid Feminine Player of the Month for March.

Ajibade scored three goals in four league appearances for Atletico Madrid during the month.

The 23-year-old scored a brace in Atletico Madrid’s 2-1 win against Real Sociedad and was also on target in the 3-1 victory versus Alhama.

Read Also: Akpom Scores Again, Equals Championship Record As Middlesbrough Thrash Norwich

Atletico won three and drawn one in their four league outings in March.

Ajibade has scored eight goals in the Spanish Iberdola this season.

She is second on the top scorers’ behind her teammate Ludmila da Silva.

Copyright © 2022 Completesports.com All rights reserved. The information contained in Completesports.com may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed without the prior written authority of Completesports.com.