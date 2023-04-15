Osimhen Ranked 4th Best Player In 2022/23 UCL Season

Super Eagles of Nigeria and Napoli striker Victor Osimhen has been ranked fourth best player in this season’s UEFA Champions League.

The ranking was compiled and published on Sky Sports Premier League Twitter handle.

Osimhen is one of five Napoli stars who made the 10 best players list in this season’s competition.

At number one is Real Madrid forward Vinicius Junior Erling Haaland of Manchester City occupies second spot.

At number five is Karim Benzema while City and Three Lions of England defender John Stones is at number 10.

In this season’s competition Osimhen has scored four goals in five appearances which has helped Napoli to a first ever quarter-finals qualification.

Unfortunately he did not feature in the quarter-final first leg tie away to AC Milan which Napoli lost 1-0 due to injury.

And after missing Napoli’s last three games, Osimhen is back in the squad for this…