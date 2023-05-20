Ex-EPL Star Predicts Forest Win Against Arsenal

Former Middlesbrough forward centre forward Jan Fjortoft believes that Nottingham Forest team will defeat Arsenal in their Premier League clash on Saturday, May 20 at City Ground.

The Gunners now face an uphill task to win the Premier League.

Mikel Arteta’s men are four points behind Manchester City who can seal the league title if they beat Chelsea on Sunday.

Arsenal suffered a huge setback in their title bid after losing 3-0 to Brighton at the Emirates last weekend.

They are currently second in the Premier League standings with 81 points from 36 matches.

Speaking on ESPN fc, Fjortoft posited that Arsenal have lost the title mentally.

“I think Nottingham Forest will win it,” Fjortoft said

“I still think it’s a big challenge for Arsenal after a great away game at Newcastle, losing to Brighton, now more or less mentally has lost the Championship.

“So I think that Forest with everything to play for can beat Arsenal.”

