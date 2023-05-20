Can His Late Rally Save Forest? – THISDAYLIVE

After a record-breaking transfer from German side, Union Berlin to Nottingham Forest, Super Eagles forward, Taiwo Awoniyi failed to hit the ground running at the City Ground and injuries too, didn’t help matters. However, with a return to the English Championship looming, the Nigeria striker seems to have found his mojo and his four goals for Tricky Forest in their last two matches may be enough to restore his team’s Premier League status

Taiwo Awoniyi’scored twice against fellow strugglers-Southampton, and ensured his side carted away the three points at stake while another two goals against Chelsea earned Nottingham Forest a vital point and another win may be all the Tricky Forest need to escape relegation at the end of the season.

Awoniyi says Nottingham Forest have “two cup finals” left to secure their Premier League status after his two goals earned a valuable point against Chelsea.

Awoniyi, who scored twice in last Monday’s 4-3 win…