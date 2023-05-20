You’re not our royal – US firm dismisses Harry and Meghan demand to hand over pictures





An American photo agency has dismissed a demand by Harry and Meghan to hand over pictures from what they claimed was a ‘near catastrophic’ car chase with paparazzi in New York this week.

Backgrid USA reportedly said the prince’s ‘English rules of royal prerogative to demand that the citizenry hand over their property to the Crown were rejected by this country long ago’.

The agency has confirmed it received photos and footage from four freelance photographers – three of whom were in cars and one riding a bicycle – taken on Tuesday night, May 16.

But it has rejected claims by the Duke and Duchess of Sussex of a ‘near catastrophic’ car chase through Manhattan’s Upper East Side after the couple appeared at an awards ceremony.

US gossip website TMZ on Thursday published details of the legal tit-for-tat, including part of a letter sent to Backgrid by the Sussexes’ lawyers.

It reportedly read: ‘We hereby demand that Backgrid immediately provide us with copies of all photos, videos,…