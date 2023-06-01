2023 U-20 W/Cup: Peseiro Celebrates Flying Eagles’ Shock Win Vs Argentina

Super Eagles coach Jose Peseiro has congratulated Nigeria’s Flying Eagles, following their shock 2-0 win against hosts Argentina in the quarter-finals of the FIFA U-20 World Cup.

Second half goals from Ibrahim Muhammad and Haliru Sarki earned the Flying Eagles the win.

Reacting to the win, Peseiro said the Ladan Bosso side fought really hard to achieve the win.

“Brilliant game today,” Peseiro wrote on Twitter.

“Proud of our U20 team who fought valiantly and emerged victorious against Argentina. This is a testament to their determination, skill, and the spirit of Nigerian football. Onward to the quarter-finals! 🇳🇬⚽️🏆.”

This is the first time ever the Flying Eagles will beat a South American team at the U-20 World Cup.

They will now face either Ecuador or South Korea in the quarter-finals on Sunday.

