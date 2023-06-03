Remo Stars Key Duo Ruled Out Of Super Six Playoff

Remo Stars will be without Franck Mawuene and Isah Ali for the Nigeria Premier League Super Six competition.

Mawuene has failed to recover from the injury he sustained during the regular season.

Defender Ali is still recuperating from a long -term injury.

Remo Stars head coach, Daniel Ogunmodede has top quality replacements for the two players.

The Sky Blue Stars will open their campaign against eight-time champions, Enyimba at the Mobolaji Johnson Arena, Onikan, Lagos on Saturday.

The encounter will kick off at 2pm

