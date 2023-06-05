Rivers United Snatch Late Goal In Dramatic 2-2 Draw Vs Remo

A late goal from Rivers United saw them settle for a dramatic 2-2 draw against Remo on match day two of the 2023 NPL Super Six Playoffs on Monday.

Remo was on the verge of securing a first win in the playoffs after Olamilekan Adedayo, who also drew his side level on 71 minutes, scored in the 93rd minute.

But in the 96th minute Abegunrin Lukman scored to help Rivers earn a point from the game.

Nyima Nwagua had given Rivers United the lead in the 16th minute.

Rivers United now occupy second spot on four points after two games while Remo are fourth on two points.

﻿In the first game of match day two, Enyimba recorded a 1-0 win against Lobi Stars.

Copyright © 2022 Completesports.com All rights reserved. The information contained in Completesports.com may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed without the prior written authority of Completesports.com.