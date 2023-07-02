Neymar Jr Linked To Barcelona

Brazilian legend Neymar Jr has been linked with a move to Laliga champions FC Barcelona this summer transfer window.

According to Football Transfers via beIN sports personal terms have been agreed between the player and the club.

It is unclear whether it will be a loan deal or an outright signing with a contract.

Neymar has had issues at Paris Saint-Germain with his recurring injuries every season since his signing in 2017.

The 31 year old was previously a Barcelona player where he plied his trade from 2013 to 2017 scoring 105 goals and notching 76 assists in 186 matches.

Barcelona have also signed IIkay Gundogan to the club this summer.

Neymar racked up 13 goals and 11 assists in 20 French Ligue 1 matches last season.

Paris Saint-Germain won the French Ligue 1 title with 85 points from 38 matches.

Barcelona won Laliga with 88 points after 38 games in the division.

Copyright © 2022 Completesports.com All rights reserved. The information contained in Completesports.com may not…