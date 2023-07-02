Taraba Gov seeks Nigerians’ support for Army 

Taraba State Governor, Agbu Kefas, on Sunday called on all stakeholders in Nigeria to redouble their support for the Nigeria Army towards a secured nation.

Kefas made the call at the Inter-Denominational Service as part of activities to mark the 2023 Army Day Celebration at Anglican Cathedral, Jalingo.

Represented by the Secretary to the Government of the State (SGS), Chief Gebon Kataps, Governor Kefas noted that as an ex-army officer, his administration would support the army in the best ways possible to help secure Taraba which is a border state to the republic of Cameroon, and Nigeria at large.

In his homely title, “A Call to Service” Rt. Rev. Foreman Nedison, the…