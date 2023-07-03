Postecoglou: What Maddison, Vicario Will Bring To Spurs

Tottenham boss Ange Postecoglou has detailed reasons to bring in new signings James Maddison and Guglielmo Vicario.

Midfielder Maddison has arrived from Leicester City for £40m, with goalkeeper Vicario joining from Empoli for £17m.

“It’s not just about the talent they bring as footballers. It’s what they bring as people as well because we are going to play football that requires a certain type of personality and character,” said the 57-year-old Postecoglou.

“Both those guys have got it in abundance. I could hear it in their voices when I spoke to them. I had a couple of chats with both of them before we signed them and I knew that they were the right types to bring into the dressing room.

“Part of the driver is that if I can see that in them this is their preferred destination for the right reasons, that’s enormous. I could sense with both of those guys that that was the case

