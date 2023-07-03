Inflationary pressures may intensify as forex exerts pressure, CPPE warns FG

The Centre for the Promotion of Private Enterprise (CPPE) on Sunday released its Half Year Economic Review, stating that Nigeria’s Gross Domestic Products (GDP) growth remained weak and fragile as it slowed to 2.31% in the first quarter of 2023, from 3.5% in the fourth quarter of 2022.

This is even as CPPE said that Inflationary pressures may intensify in the near term, and the exchange rate may come under pressure in the short term as the forex demand backlog exerts pressure on the official forex window.

In its Half Year Economic Review, which was signed by CPPE Director/CEO Dr. Muda Yusuf, the CPPE said that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s administration is already…