2023 WWC: How Super Falcons Can Beat England – Akide

Former Super Falcons striker, Mercy Akide has said stopping England star Lauren James will be key to the team getting a victory in Monday’s last-16 contest at the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup.

James has been the standout performer for the Three Lionesses in Australia and New Zealand.

The forward bagged a brace and recorded three assists in England’s 6-1 rout of China this week.

The Chelsea star has so far scored three goals and provided three assists in the competition.

Her combination with Lauren Hemp and Rachel Daly upfront, brings a dynamism and fluidity that teams have struggled to handle.

Akide reckoned it is important for the Super Falcons to limit James influence in the game.

“She [James] is very technical in front of goal,” Akide said. “They cannot give her even a small inch, because she can manipulate the ball and she can strike it well too,”Akide told