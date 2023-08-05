War looms in Niger as deadline expires tomorrow

The ultimatum issued to Niger Republic military leaders to restore sacked President Mohamed Bazoum to power expires tomorrow raising fears of war between Niger’s military and those of neighbouring countries.

ECOWAS defence chiefs on Friday said all is set for a military intervention in Niger Republic even as they harped on a comprehensive approach that encompasses political, security and diplomatic dimensions in addressing the situation.

The Committee of Chiefs of Defence Staff (CDS) of ECOWAS countries made this known at the end of their three-day Extra Ordinary Meeting in Abuja.

ECOWAS Commissioner for Political Affairs, Peace and Security, Abdel-Fatau Musah, while…