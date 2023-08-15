Joshua Won’t Last Three Rounds In The Ring –Deontay Wilder’s

Deontay Wilder’s trainer Malik Scott has claimed the American will crush Anthony Joshua in the third round despite his victory against Robert Helenius over the weekend.

Joshua beat Helenius in the seventh round with a crushing right hand and is now expected to fight Deontay Wilder next.

Deontay Wilder”s trainer Scott has revealed some insight into the Bronze Bomber’s mindsight after watching the fight.

‘He (Wilder) was like “we needed that”. We both said the same thing because at first, it was looking like it was getting ready to go the distance,’ Scott said to the October Red YouTube channel.

‘So when the knockout came I called him on FaceTime and he was like “I’m glad he got that, we needed it done just like that”.

‘So we’re both satisfied, the fight is bigger to me than it was because of the knockout, so shoutout to AJ to going out there and getting the job done.’

‘Was I really impressed besides the knockout? No. Did it give me type of feeling that…