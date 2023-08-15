Adebola Williams wraps up 4-cities US tour with diaspora-focused conversations in New York



Media entrepreneur, political consultant, and author, Adebola Williams on Sunday, August 6, 2023 ended his whirlwind US 4-cities tour with conversations on issues relating to diaspora Africans in New York. The event, which was anchored by emerging markets business executive, Adeola Bakre, also featured a panel session and the launch of his book titled, African Power Girls.

The New York fireside conversations had in attendance notable members of the diaspora community in America. It follows his inspiring engagement with like-minded personalities in three other major US cities including Houston, Texas; Atlanta, Georgia; and Los Angeles, California.

Cameron Onumah, Head of Public Policy Amazon; Adebola Williams, Chairman AW Network and Author African Power Girls; Latasha Gillespie, Executive Head DEI Amazon Studios; Dr. Muri Rafiu; Dillon Iwu, Director of Government Affairs American Investment Council.

