Decade Of Gas: ‘Speedy Implementation Required Amid $20bn Annual Investments Needs’





With the dwindling international funding support and the expulsion of foreign interests from some parts of the continent stakeholders have made renewed calls for implementation of the Decade of Gas as the drive for energy transition intensifies.

Stressing the need to fully harness the 200 trillion cubic feet (tcf) of gas reserves the country boasts of, the Nigeria Extractive Industries Transparency Initiative (NEITI) reiterated the annual investment requirement of $20 billion.

The executive secretary of NEITI, Dr Orji Ogbonnaya Orji, who spoke yesterday at the AfriTAL/NRGI hybrid policy dialogue on Nigeria’s Decade of Gas plan, said Nigeria should urgently put a national gas utilisation policy in place.

The Nigerian government had in December 2020 rolled out the National Gas Expansion Programme (NGEP) to help deepen the use of natural gas and make it a preferred form of cleaner, cheaper energy for both personal and industrial use.

According to him, the federal government, by…





Source: Leadership Newspaper