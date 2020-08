Ade Adesomoju, Abuja The Inspector-General of Police, Mohammed Adamu, has described as false a media report accusing him of illegally raising funds to build a police training school in Nasarawa State. Denying the August 3, 2020 report published by SaharaReporters, the IG, through his lawyer, Dr Alex Izinyon (SAN), threatened to file a N10bn suit

Click here to read full news..





Source: Punch Newspaper