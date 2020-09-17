Landlords outstanding bills cannot be enforced on new tenant NERC

Sodiq Oyeleke The Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission has clarified that the outstanding electricity bills of landlords are not to be enforced on new tenants. The NERC Commissioner, Finance and Management Services, Nathan Shatti, made this known during a live programme on meters and metering on Tuesday. During the programme, which was streamed live by on
Source: Punch Newspaper
