AMID a bearish economy and dark clouds of recession on the horizon, the 2021 N13.08 trillion-draft budget unfolded by the President, Major-General Muhammadu Buhari (retd.), sets the ambitious target of reflating the economy. Tagged Budget of Economic Recovery and Resilience, it however offers no radical departure from the weak budgeting practices of the past, relying

Click here to read full news..





Source: Punch Newspaper