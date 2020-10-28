Declare your assets, Buratai directs senior army personnel

Adelani Adepegba, Abuja The Chief of Army Staff, Lt. Gen. Tukur Buratai, has directed senior military personnel to declare their assets in compliance with the code of conduct for public officers. He stated that personnel entrusted with leadership responsibility must understand the importance of assets declaration and code of conduct. Declaring open, a two-day workshop
