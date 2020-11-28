Igbo Presidency: You don't get Presidential ticket at market square -Uzodimma





Tells South East to stay in opposition and go hungry SaysUmahi hasn’t asked for APC presidential ticket By Johnbosco Agbakwuru, Abuja AHEAD of the 2023 Presidential elections, Governor Hope Uzodinma of Imo State yesterday said that no one willget ticket atthe market square, rather it is the decision of the political party. Governor Uzodimma alsoRead MoreThe post Igbo Presidency: You dont get Presidential ticket at market square -Uzodimma appeared first on Vanguard News.







Source: Punch Newspaper