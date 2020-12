Raphael Ede, Enugu Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State on Wednesday presented N169,845,758,500 Appropriation Bill for 2021 to the State House of Assembly. The Bill tagged, Budget of Recovery and Continued Growth, has a capital expenditure outlay N101.1b representing 60 per cent and recurrent expenditure of N68.71b, representing 39 per cent the total budget size.

Click here to read full news..





Source: Punch Newspaper