



The government-owned refineries, being run by the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation, reported a total loss of N778.71bn from 2015 to 2019, an analysis of data collated from their financial statements has shown. The refineries generated total revenue of N21.12bn in the five-year period as they operated at below their full capacities. The refineries, which are…The post FG refineries earn N21bn, lose N778bn in five years appeared first on Punch Newspapers.

