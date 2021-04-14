PSG, Chelsea await Champions League semi-final opponents

Paris Saint-Germain and Chelsea will discover their Champions League semi-final opponents on Wednesday as Liverpool host Real Madrid and Manchester City go to Borussia Dortmund in the remaining last-eight second legs. PSG claimed their biggest Champions League scalp since they came under Qatari ownership as they ousted the holders Bayern Munich on Tuesday, advancing on Read More
Source: Punch Newspaper
