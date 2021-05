A member of the House of Representatives from Borno State, Abdulkadir Rahis, has sacked one of his legislative aides, Bukar Tanda for describing leader of Boko Haram terrorist group, Abubakar Shekau as a true hero. Following the reported death of Shekau on Wednesday, Tanda had taken to his Facebook page on Thursday to describe the Read More

Click here to read full news..





Source: Punch Newspaper