The National Orientation Agency has cautioned users of social media to thread with caution when spreading information from one source to another. The Director-General of the agency, Garba Abari, on Wednesday, made the appeal in Abuja at the opening session of a three-day workshop organised by Avant-Garde Interbiz Project, a Civil Society Organisation. The DG, Read More

Click here to read full news..





Source: Punch Newspaper