Senate condemns fatal shootings in Enugu, Owerri

The Senate has condemned the shooting incident by a Police Inspector in the Enugu capital city leading to the death of five persons and injuring of several others on Sunday. It also condemned the alleged killing of a Germany-based Nigerian, Mr Oguchi Unachukwu, near Owerri Airport in Imo State. The resolution was sequel to a […]

