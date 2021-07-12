BREAKING: Abuja taxi drivers protest Illegal VIO charges

By
Headliners
-
1



A group of taxi drivers in the Federal Capital Territory have gathered at the Federal Secretariat, Abuja, on Monday to protest alleged harassment and collection of illegal levies by officials of the Vehicle Inspection Office. The PUNCH reports that Union leaders are preventing taxi drivers from operating by stopping their vehicles and telling their passengers Read More



Source: Punch Newspaper

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR