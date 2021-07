The Kogi State Commissioner for Information and Communications, Kingsley Fanwo, has reacted to Ohanaezes comments, that Gov. Yahaya Bello, was at the University when the issues of rotational Presidency was agreed upon. Punch reports that the apex Igbo socio-cultural organisation, Ohanaeze Ndigbo, had condemned the recent comment of Governor Yahaya Bello of Kogi State over Read More

Click here to read full news..





Source: Punch Newspaper