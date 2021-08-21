For the second time in three months, authorities at the University of Jos have ordered students on campus to vacate their hostels with immediate effect until further notice because of insecurity. The University also said it had suspended all academic activities for the 2019/2020 session pending a return of normalcy. The institutions actions were contained Read More
Source: Punch Newspaper
Home Latest Punch Newspapers News Headlines Today BREAKING: Again, UNIJOS suspends academic activities over insecurity