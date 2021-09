A classroom building of Nazareth High School, Imeko-Afon area of Ogun State has collapsed and killed one student. Two other students were also injured in the building collapses, The PUNCH was told. The Councillor of Imeko Ward, Samuel Ojoawo, confirmed the incident. It was learnt that the building suddenly fell on the three students, killing Read More

Click here to read full news..





Source: Punch Newspaper