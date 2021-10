Three men have been arraigned in an Ikeja Chief Magistrates Court for allegedly stealing 10 ear buds, 10 Bluetooth speakers, and 15 iPhones. The police charged 22-year-old Oluwafemi Adeniji, 27-year-old Olatunji Adeoshun, and 24-year-old Peter Oladipupo with conspiracy, theft, and falsification. The three defendants, however, pleaded not guilty to the charges. The prosecution counsel, ASP Read More

Click here to read full news..





Source: Punch Newspaper