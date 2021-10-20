Filmmaker releases Abdul to mark #EndSARS first anniversary

Published by Punch on Wed, 20 Oct 2021

A Nigerian filmmaker Samuel Adeoye has released the trailer of his new short film entitled, Abdul, in commemoration of the one-year remembrance of the #EndSARS protest. The trailer with English, Yoruba, and German as the languages of expression, was released on Wednesday, October 20, 2021. Speaking on the achievement, Abdul noted that its imperative for Read More
