Published by Punch on Thu, 21 Oct 2021
Paul Pogba admits Manchester United are still a work in progress after they came back from the brink to beat Atalanta in the Champions League on Wednesday. Ole Gunnar Solskjaers side were in danger of a damaging defeat when they fell two goals down at Old Trafford. United were booed off at half-time as the Read More
Punch Headlines Today
[Thu-21-Oct-2021]
Jacob Zuma makes first public appearance since release from prison
Manchester United still work in progress, says Pogba
EndSARS: Lagos judicial panel report will be made public -Sanwo-Olu
Lalong presents N106bn budget to Plateau Assembly
BREAKING: PDP disqualifies Oladipo, two other aspirants
Facebook agrees to pay French press for news
Schools, markets, banks, shops shut down over IPOB Sit-At-Home order in Ebonyi
Suspected terrorists kill nine soldiers in Niger ambush
Alleged diversion: Court remands ex-NSITF chairman, Olejeme in EFCC…
