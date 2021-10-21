Manchester United still work in progress, says Pogba

By
Headliners
-
10


Published by Punch on Thu, 21 Oct 2021

Paul Pogba admits Manchester United are still a work in progress after they came back from the brink to beat Atalanta in the Champions League on Wednesday. Ole Gunnar Solskjaers side were in danger of a damaging defeat when they fell two goals down at Old Trafford. United were booed off at half-time as the Read More
Click here to read full news..

Punch Headlines Today
[Thu-21-Oct-2021]

Jacob Zuma makes first public appearance since release from prison

Manchester United still work in progress, says Pogba

EndSARS: Lagos judicial panel report will be made public -Sanwo-Olu

Lalong presents N106bn budget to Plateau Assembly

BREAKING: PDP disqualifies Oladipo, two other aspirants

Facebook agrees to pay French press for news

Schools, markets, banks, shops shut down over IPOB Sit-At-Home order in Ebonyi

Suspected terrorists kill nine soldiers in Niger ambush

Alleged diversion: Court remands ex-NSITF chairman, Olejeme in EFCC…



Source: Punch Newspaper

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR