Jailbreak: Beef up security in correctional centres, Akeredolu urges police

By
Headliners
-
19


Published by Punch on Wed, 27 Oct 2021

The Governor of Ondo State, Rotimi Akeredolu, SAN, has urged the State Police Command to take adequate measures to secure correctional centres across the state. The Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Richard Olatunde disclosed this in a statement titled, Attacks: Beef Up Security In Our Correctional Homes, Akeredolu Charges Police, made available to newsmen Read More
