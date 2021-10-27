Ohaneze begs IPOB to change stance so Anambra governorship election can hold

Pan Igbo socio-cultural group, Ohanaeze Ndigbo, has appealed to the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, to reconsider its seven-day sit-at-home directive which coincided with the Anambra governorship election.

IPOB had recently resolved to observe a seven-day sit-at-home in the South-East from November 5 to November 10 unless the Federal Government released its leader, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu from from custody on or before November 4, 2021.

In a statement by its National Publicity Secretary, Chief Chiedozie Alex Ogbonnia, Ohanaeze said;

“The Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide pleads with the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) to reconsider the 7 days’ sit-at-home order in the South-East of Nigeria from November 5 to November 11.

“This is to enable the Governorship election for Anambra State scheduled for November 6 to hold.

“It is important to note that Anambra State is the economic live wire of the South East with an impressive steady growth trajectory.

“For instance,…