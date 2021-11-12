The 14th Governing Council of the University of Jos has approved the appointment of a new Vice-Chancellor for the University. He is Professor Tanko Ishaya who is currently the Deputy Vice-Chancellor (Academic), University of Jos. This follows the Councils consideration of the recommendation of the Joint Council and Senate Selection Board at the Councils Special Read More
Source: Punch Newspaper
Deputy Vice-Chancellor Tanko Ishaya appointed UNIJOS VC