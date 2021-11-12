Bayelsa Govt tasks youths on war against oil theft, illegal refining





Sen. Lawrence Ewhrudjakpo

The Bayelsa Government has called on youths to support the fight against oil bunkering, illegal refining and other unwholesome activities that impact negatively on oil production and revenues accruing to the state.

The Deputy Governor, Mr Lawrence Ewhrudjakpo, made the call at a meeting with youth leaders from Ogbia Local Government Area, in Government House, Yenagoa, on Friday.

Ewhrudjakpo lamented the dwindling federal allocations to the state in recent times.

The deputy governor, who decried the sharp drop in Bayelsa’s oil production, said several oil wells are operating at zero output level.

He blamed the development on the activities of oil thieves, illegal refining of crude and unnecessary stoppage of the operations of oil companies.

He said that the present administration would not support the oil companies to shortchange their host communities, saying there is the need for the people to channel their grievances to the government…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper