LNSC laments alleged assault on official by 2 policemen





By Esther Onyegbula

The Lagos Neighbourhood Safety Corps, LNSC, has lamented alleged assault on one of its officials, Amele Monday, attached to the Lekki Local Council Development Area, LCDA, by two policemen.

The Policemen identified as Enyejo Augustine and Peter Obike, according to the LNSC, were acting on an order to arrest Monday’s 80-year-old mother, Sherifat Abass.

Commander Superintendent, Lekki LCDA, Ogidan Gbenga in a letter of complaint to the Divisional Commander, Epe, said while one of the policemen, Augustine, claimed he was from the Force Headquarters, Abuja, his colleague, Obike, claimed to have come from Idotun Police station, Lekki LCDA.

He added that the policemen, who were in mufti, were accompanied by an official of the Lekki LCDA.

In the letter dated April 22, 2024, he said: “They entered the corps’ office and started assaulting officer Amele Hakeem, in an attempt to arrest him because of an ongoing land issues in their family, without any…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper