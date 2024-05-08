Father of 12 found dead in Bayelsa brothel





The corpse of a man said to be a father of 12 children has been found in a brothel on Tombia-Amossoma Road in Yenagoa, Bayelsa State.

According to the residents of the area, the deceased who hailed from Delta State, left home around 8am on Tuesday, May 7, 2024, for the brothel.

He was later found dead and naked in an apartment in the facility while all the commercial sex workers had left.

It was gathered that security operatives had previously raided the brothel and earmarked it as red zone.

The Commander of Vigilante Group of Nigeria (VGN) in Bayelsa State, Mr Tolumobofa Akpoebibo Jonathan, told Daily Trust at the scene that the deceased was about 40-year-old and father of 12 children.