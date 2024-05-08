Appraising Nigeria’s bilateral air service agreements | The Guardian Nigeria News

Inferred from its nomenclature, Bilateral Air Service Agreements (BASAs) are contracts which govern the relationship between two countries relative to mutually-beneficial access to their respective commercial aviation markets/routes. On one hand, beyond the fundamentals of contract law, the germane principles of equity, reciprocity, direct flight operations, international trade and cooperation are pivotal to sustaining BASAs.

On the other, rough international aviation politics, national interests, securing lasting competitive advantage, market share and sharp practices are very real. Navigating these choppy waters therefore demands an extremely careful balancing act of safeguarding sovereign interests, ensuring a reasonable degree of market access and open competition, adherence to relevant international agreements and domestic law whilst maintaining decent diplomatic relations with partner nations. A thorny conundrum?…