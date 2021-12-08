Preliminary laboratory studies demonstrate that three doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccine neutralise the Omicron variant (B.1.1.529 lineage) while two doses show significantly reduced neutralisation titers, the vaccine manufacturing companies have said. The companies made this known in a joint statement on Wednesday titled, Pfizer and BioNTech provide update on Omicron variant. Chairman and Chief Read More
Source: Punch Newspaper
Home Latest Punch Newspapers News Headlines Today Three doses of COVID-19 vaccine neutralise Omicron variant Pfizer