The African Union on Thursday condemned Russias attack on Ukraine and called for an immediate ceasefire, saying the situation risked escalating into a planetary conflict. The AUs current chair, Senegalese President Macky Sall, and chair of the African Union Commission, Moussa Faki Mahamat, said in a joint statement they were extremely concerned by the invasion. Read More

Source: Punch Newspaper